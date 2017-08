Waco police received a call at 8 p.m. Friday regarding a stabbing at Highland Cove Apartments in Waco.

Police said the 27-year-old victim suffered several lacerations to his arms, back and abdomen. He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Medical Center in severe condition.

The suspect, a 30-year-old male, was taken into custody by police.

