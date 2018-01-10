Waco police searching for child abduction suspects

Waco police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects involved in a child abduction Wednesday night.

According to Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton, officers responded to a call near the 1100 block of N. 6th Street and determined the victim, Gabrielle Rivera was abducted by her cousin, Josephine Monrial.

Gabrielle Rivera Photo: Waco Police Department

Josephine Morial Photo: Waco Police Department

Police believe Monrial picked up Rivera under false pretenses and is believed to the holding her against her will.

Monrial is in the company of several other males and they may be involved Rivera’s abduction, according to Sergeant Swanton.

Rivera was initially picked up in a four-door silver or gray Pontiac four-door sedan with black trim. Police believe they are switching vehicles to avoid capture.

Waco police identified another person who is possibly involved as Richard Steen and they are also searching for him.

Richard Steen Photo: Waco Police Department

Officials believe Rivera may be in the Marlin area.

Anyone who has any information about the incident or individuals are asked to immediately call 911. Police are asking the public not to approach them.

