Calvin Lee King last seen January 11, 2016 in the Waco area.

WACO - Waco police is searching for a missing man

Calvin Lee King has been missing since early Wednesday morning.

King was last seen in the Waco area around 10:00 a.m. that day

He has the onset of dementia relating to an old car crash and may be in the need of assistance, police said.

Anyone who has seen King is asked to contact Waco Police at 254-750-7500

