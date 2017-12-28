Waco region made Walgreens' Top 10 areas with Flu activity

Walgreens Flu Index

Walgreens launched its first Flu Index Wednesday for the 2017-2018 season

The Flu Index is a weekly report which ranks the top markets and states for flu activity in the U.S. Texas is number one in the nation for Flu Activity, with the Waco-Temple-Bryan area is number five in the nation.

On Wednesday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District released data showing a significant increase in reported flu cases within the past five weeks.

Walgreens Flu Index is compiled using the drugstore chain’s weekly retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat the flu across Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide, and locations in Puerto Rico. The Flu Index also ranks the markets and states experiencing the greatest gains in activity on a week-over-week basis.

Dorothy Chrzaszcz, PharmD, director of Immunizations at Walgreens said each Flu season is unique and unpredictable, which is why they developed the Flu Index four years ago - to help customers, health officials, and local news media stay up-to-date on flu activity in their community.

“The Flu Index leverages data from nearly 8,000 locations across the U.S. each week, and can serve as a trusted resource and indicator of activity, reminding people of the importance of flu prevention,” Chrzaszcz said.

Top 10 DMAs* with Flu Activity

Week of 12/02/2017

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas Tyler-Longview (Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas Corpus Christi, Texas Houston, Texas Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark. Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas San Antonio, Texas Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark.

Top 10 States with Flu Activity

Week of 12/02/2017

Texas Arkansas Tennessee West Virginia Wyoming North Carolina Nebraska Iowa Oklahoma Idaho

Top 10 DMAs with Flu Activity Gains

Week of 12/02/2017

Corpus Christi, Texas Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark. El Paso, Texas (Las Cruces, N.M.) Austin, Texas Charlotte, N.C. Nashville, Tenn. Tri-Cities, Tenn.-Va. Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City & Dubuque, Iowa

Top 10 States with Flu Activity Gains

Week of 12/02/2017

Arkansas West Virginia Tennessee Texas Nebraska North Carolina South Dakota Iowa Wisconsin Puerto Rico

© 2017 KCEN-TV