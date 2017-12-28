Waco region made Walgreens' Top 10 areas with Flu activity

Walgreens launched its first Flu Index Wednesday for the 2017-2018 season
The Flu Index is a weekly report which ranks the top markets and states for flu activity in the U.S. Texas is number one in the nation for Flu Activity, with the Waco-Temple-Bryan area is number five in the nation.
On Wednesday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District released data showing a significant increase in reported flu cases within the past five weeks.
Walgreens Flu Index is compiled using the drugstore chain’s weekly retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat the flu across Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide, and locations in Puerto Rico. The Flu Index also ranks the markets and states experiencing the greatest gains in activity on a week-over-week basis.
Dorothy Chrzaszcz, PharmD, director of Immunizations at Walgreens said each Flu season is unique and unpredictable, which is why they developed the Flu Index four years ago - to help customers, health officials, and local news media stay up-to-date on flu activity in their community.
“The Flu Index leverages data from nearly 8,000 locations across the U.S. each week, and can serve as a trusted resource and indicator of activity, reminding people of the importance of flu prevention,” Chrzaszcz said.
Top 10 DMAs* with Flu Activity
Week of 12/02/2017
- Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas
- Tyler-Longview (Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas
- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Houston, Texas
- Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.
- Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas
- Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
- San Antonio, Texas
- Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark.
Top 10 States with Flu Activity
Week of 12/02/2017
- Texas
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
- North Carolina
- Nebraska
- Iowa
- Oklahoma
- Idaho
Top 10 DMAs with Flu Activity Gains
Week of 12/02/2017
- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas
- Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas
- Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark.
- El Paso, Texas (Las Cruces, N.M.)
- Austin, Texas
- Charlotte, N.C.
- Nashville, Tenn.
- Tri-Cities, Tenn.-Va.
- Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City & Dubuque, Iowa
Top 10 States with Flu Activity Gains
Week of 12/02/2017
- Arkansas
- West Virginia
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Nebraska
- North Carolina
- South Dakota
- Iowa
- Wisconsin
- Puerto Rico
