Waco resource center at risk of closing

WACO - A Waco community center that offers free child care to working parents in need may be forced to shut their doors.

Neighborhood Community Lights Resource Center is a place where low-income families can drop off their kids free of charge. Channel 6 reported on the community center in June, but since then, a lot has changed.

A few months ago, there were kids everywhere and a lot of noise – now things are all quiet inside.

Founder Demetrius Waples said he needs a childcare license so kids can stay longer once dropped off and until then, he is holding off on the service.

Waples also needs help with funding. He received a $5,000 donation this summer, but that money has run out. The cost to keep the doors open are more than $2,000 a month. Waples said he is doing it all out of pocket. He stresses he is not permanently closing and really misses the little kids.

“We really would like to thank the parents who entrusted the car of their kids in neighborhood lights no knowing who we were,” Waples said. “We made it through the summer without any incidents and that speaks volume of the staff and the parents as well as the kids. We really enjoyed having them and we’re waiting to start over again next year.”

Waples also has plans to buy an old neighborhood bar on League Street and will turn it into a multi-purpose center where they will teach Spanish and help feed the homeless.

