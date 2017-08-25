Waco shelter prepares to receive animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey

The Humane Society of Central Texas was accepting canned food donations Friday to help care for the anticipated influx of displaced animals from other parts of the state, after Hurricane Harvey makes landfall.

The Waco-based humane society, which is a sanctuary shelter for three counties along the Texas cost, said it had opened 33 kennels at the shelter to help any pets in need.

"We are going to need some extra food," Adoptions Coordinator Leo Delgado said in a Facebook video. "As you can imagine, it's a lot of extra mouths to feed."

Delgado said the shelter was also looking for long-term foster families who could help clear out additional kennel space. Even though the shelter expects to be full of transfer animals, local intake will not slow down. In fact, intake usually increases during storms like the ones expected this weekend because local dogs run away during thunderstorms.

On the bright side, the Humane Society of Central Texas said donors were already coming in droves to help provide canned food to pets. If you'd like to help the shelter, which is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco, call 254-754-1454. You can also donate to the shelter online by clicking here.

