Waco teen missing nearly a year may be in 'great danger,' investigators say

The Waco Police Department posted an urgent notice Tuesday regarding a teen girl missing for nearly a year.

Yessenia Almanza went missing Oct. 14, 2016.

Police had believed she was in the Dallas area, but officers announced Tuesday that new information caused investigators to think she actually might be in the North Waco area and "also may be in great danger," according to a Waco Police Facebook post.

In a second post, Almanza is pictured with a young male. Investigators said they were trying to identify the male.

Almanza, now 17, stands roughly 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, according to Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum.

If you see Almanza, please call Waco Police immediately at 254-750-7500.

