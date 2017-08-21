Waco to host championship parade for Lake Air softball team

WACO - The City of Waco will honor the Lake Air softball team with a downtown parade and ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday August 26.

Lake Air defeated Rowan Little League out of North Carolina 7-2 in the Little League World Series championship in Portland, Oregon.

Lake Air is the 13th champion from the state of Texas.

Players and coaches of the Lake Air softball team will be escorted down Austin Avenue from 7th street to 3rd street. Following the parade, a ceremony with Waco city officials will be held at Heritage Square in front of City Hall.

Various street closures surrounding the parade will commence from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. Local police and traffic crews will direct traffic throughout the event.

For those who cannot attend, the parade will be broadcasted live on the Waco City Cable Channel, WCCC-TV.

