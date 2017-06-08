Waco tops Killeen in violent crime, according to FBI data

Violent Crimes. Photo: Pixabay

HOUSTON - Waco and Killeen made the list for the most dangerous cities in Texas 2017.

According to the Darral Law Firm in Houston, Waco and Killeen are among the top 10 cities for violent crimes. The law firm used crime data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program and the study only focused on cities with a population of 100,000 and above. The numbers reflected data for the year 2016.

While Killeen has seen a recent uptick in crimes for the past few months, Waco has topped the city in all violent crimes.

According to the data, Waco with a population of 131,413 ranks seven in all violent crime beating out cities with larger populations like San Antonio (10), Fort Worth (11), and Austin (17). Killeen ranked ninth and has a population of 140,497.

In Waco, for every 100,000 people, there are about 25 rapes, 50 robberies, and 212 aggravated assaults. The findings found Killeen has about 52 rapes, 50 robberies, and 175 aggravated assaults per 100,000 people.

Waco ranked number one in murder/homicide with about 10 per 100,000 people and Killeen ranked number three with seven. Both Central Texas cities beat out Houston (4), Dallas (5), and Fort Worth (9) in rankings for murder/homicide.

The law firm recommended six-steps for citizens to help their neighborhood be safe:

Bond with and band up with your neighbors

Improve the lighting and have visible security cameras

Know and invite your local law enforcement into your neighborhood

Lock up and keep valuables out of site

Be active outside and maintain your area

Always report suspicious behavior

Click to view stats

© 2017 KCEN-TV