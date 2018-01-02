Waco woman arrested for assault six months later

A Waco woman was arrested Monday for warrants stemming back to an assault that occurred in July 2017.

The Bellmead Police Department said it arrested 23-year-old Jessica Outley on warrants connected to an assault at a local car wash, located in the 1500 block of Hogan Lane, nearly six months prior.

Police said at approximately 5:38 p.m. on July 8, 2017, an officer was dispatched to a local hospital in reference to an assault. The officer made contact with Outley at the hospital upon arrival.

At the hospital, Outley told the officer she met with her ex-boyfriend at the car wash and another woman, 22, showed up as well. Outley told the officer that she had previously told the other woman when she saw her again, she was going to fight her. According to Outley's statement with police, the 22-year-old woman proceeded to get into the car with Outley's ex-boyfriend, which prompted Outley to tell the woman to get out of the car and fight her.

The woman refused Outley's request, police said.

After the woman refused to exit the vehicle, Outley pepper sprayed the woman and continued to assault her, police said. Outley told police her ex-boyfriend tried to pull her off the woman, and she subsequently blacked out.

The officer located Outley's ex-boyfriend and the 22-year-old woman at another local hospital, and after speaking with them, it was determined the woman had in fact been pepper sprayed, police said.

The officer also discovered a 4-year-old boy, who was in the car with both adults, was contaminated by the pepper spray when Outley used the weapon on the 22-year-old victim.

The child was reported to be okay, according to Bellmead Police.

After the incident, a warrant was issued for Outley's arrest.

On Jan. 1, nearly six months later, Outley was arrested for the following outstanding warrants: assault causing bodily injury and abandoning endangering child criminal negligence.

