Waco's oldest retired firefighter laid to rest

WACO - There's a long line of people who have dedicated their lives to serving in the Waco fire department, but Saturday the community said goodbye to Waco's oldest retired firefighter. Robert Nixon lived to the age of 90, and spent more than a third of his life as a fireman.

Nixon's family said he joined the Navy in 1944 but was discharged two years later. In 1950 he became a firefighter at Connelly Air Force Base, and them moved to the Dallas Fire Department in 1953. Just two years later, however, he moved to Waco and stayed. Nixon would work 27 years in the Waco Fire Department before retiring in 1988.

Nixon's family said he was known to be by-the-book at work but had a great deal of compassion for kids, especially the wounded and crippled. He would regularly visit kids at the Shriners Children's Hospitals in Dallas and Houston. Daughter Nita Nixon Shelton said that compassion is what she will remember most.

"My dad he was always involved in helping somebody... somewhere.... somehow... he gave to everybody he knew," Shelton said. "He was always involved in everything that we kids were... scouts, band, pee-wee, whatever, he was there cheering us on always. And then giving his time to help other children as well.

