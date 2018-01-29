100 years ago, Waco had a legal red light district

The city of Waco holds a wealth of history and has seen some stark changes over the years.

To give people access to all this information first hand and in-the-flesh, Waco Walking tours is taking people to some of Waco's most historic sites on foot.

Sites such as the Alico building, McLennan County Courthouse and Waco Suspension Bridge are visited on the tour, and have changed dramatically over time.

The tour also walks down what was 2nd Street, the old red-light district, where the Courtyard by Marriott Waco sits.

Donations are appreciated and go towards funding Act Locally Waco which helps promote the city.

