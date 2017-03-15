WATCH LIVE: Giraffe birth at zoo in New York

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. - April, a 15-year-old giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., has become an Internet sensation, as eager viewers of an online stream patiently await the birth of her fourth calf.
Animal Adventure Park acquired April in September 2015, and this will be her first calf birth there. Her due date was supposed to be in mid-February, so the calf should arrive any day.
Once the calf arrives, the park will hold a contest, seeking name suggestions.
You can watch a live feed here:
