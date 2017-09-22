Week 4 winner of the Channel 6 Spirit Stick is Moody High School

It's week 4 of the Channel 6 Spirit Stick and this week it was Moody High School that took out the honors.

The whole community came out to show their support for their school and the mighty Bearcats. They had the band, the cheerleaders, their football team and the Moody Mob out in force showing off all their spirit.

Tonight the Bearcats take on the Hamilton Yellow Jackets, and will try and turn around their 0-3 start to the season. With this much spirit and cheer behind them the team is certainly in with a winning chance.

We would love to come to you school. So if you think your school has a lot of school spirit and would like to be featured on Texas Today, head to our Facebook page and comment using the hashtag #6spiritstick.

