What resources are avaiable to pay for a veteran's funeral costs?

KILLEEN - Texas Korean War Veteran Association President Eddie Bell has helped bury three veterans in the last year. He helped pay for their funeral home costs. While the actual burial at a cemetery, and the ceremony that comes with it, may not cost the family, the funeral home expenses do and some can't pay.

"They served our nation. We as the individuals on this side of earth should give them their last respects... makes no difference what it takes," Bell said.

But the cost can be several thousand dollars, and for Bell to help additional families he needs more funds.

Coryell County Veteran Service Officer Tony Smith said part of the problem is that some veterans just assume the Department of Veterans Affairs will cover the cost - an assumption he said is far from the truth.

"Everybody thinks the VA is going to take care of them at this point, that's not true. The VA will only give you a certain dollar amount," Smith said.

That said, the Department of Veterans Affairs does offer some resources.

On the Burial Benefits, Compensation page, the department does provide some financial assistance for burial. That said, it will offer $2000 to only $300 dollars based on the category a veteran falls into. If the veteran does not die a service-related death or in a VA hospital, they will probably be limited to $300.

You can find the application portal for benefits here.

If a Veteran is transported to a funeral home without a next of kin, the funeral home, or an individual, can apply for Casket or Urn Reimbursement.

This program will allow qualified funeral homes to be reimbursed for the cost of obtaining a Casket or Urn, and help reduce the cost of preparing the Veteran for burial, helping insure they are honored.