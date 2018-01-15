What to do if you get stranded on the road during a winter storm

We shared with you what precautions you should take while driving on the road. But, what are some supplies you should pack ahead of time? And, what should you know if it's too late and you find yourself in an emergency situation while traveling during hazardous winter weather?

The American Red Cross gave the following tips for drivers who are traveling in winter conditions.

Check your vehicle emergency supplies kit and replenish it if necessary. According to the Department of Homeland Security , the car emergency kit should include jumper cables, flares or reflective triangle, ice scraper, car cell phone charger, cat litter or sand for better tire traction.

Bring enough of the following items for each passenger. Blankets or sleeping Rain gear, extra sets of dry clothing, mittens, socks, and wool hats. Newspapers for insulation Plastic bags for sanitation Canned fruit, nuts, and high energy snacks (include a non-electric can opener if necessary) Warm broth in a thermos and several bottles of water Keep a cell phone or two-way radio with you. Make sure the battery is charged. Plan to travel during daylight, and if possible, take at least one other person with you.

Let someone know your destination, route, and when you expect to arrive.

Before leaving, listen to local weather reports. www.kcentv.com/weather Download our app Click here for Apple Click here for Android Watch Channel Six News at 5, 6, 10 and Texas Today



For drivers who become stranded, the American Red Cross gave the following recommendations.

Stay in the vehicle and wait for help

Display a troubling sign to indicate you need help. Hang a brightly colored cloth on the radio antenna and raise the hood after precipitation ends.

Run the engine occasionally to keep warm. Turn it off for about 10 minutes each hour or five minutes every half hour. Running the engine for only short periods reduces the risk of carbon monoxide poising and conserves fuel.

Leave the overhead light on when the engine is running so that you can be seen.

Do light exercises to keep up circulation. Clap your hands and move your arms and legs occasionally. Try not to stay in one position too long.

If more than one person is in the vehicle, take turns sleeping.

Huddle together for warmth. Use newspaper, pas and even the removable floor mats for added insulation. Layering items will help trap more body heat.

Drink fluids to avoid dehydration, which can make you more susceptible to the ill effects of cold and to heart attacks.

© 2018 KCEN-TV