What to do if you're pulled over by police

What are you supposed to do when you are pulled over by the police?

A video posted to social media by the Waco Police Department is answering that question and its getting a lot of attention. Officers hope the video makes the experience of a traffic stop a little less stressful.

Whether you’re a good or bad driver, at some point, getting pulled over by a cop is bound to happen. However, do you know what to do after a traffic violation?

According to Waco Police, one of the first things a driver needs to do is pull over to the far right side of the road and out of traffic. The driver should have their insurance and driver’s license ready and keep your hand on the wheel.

After receiving a lot of requests, the traffic unit made the video to decrease some on the fear people may have.

“They see what sometimes hits national media and they then get freaked out, and just don’t know,” Officer Garen Bynum said. “So, we wanted to put this informational video out there to try to help lessen anxiety out there and keep everybody safe.”

Waco Police said traffic stops can be dangerous and can quickly escalate. A driver can move to a safer spot or well-lit area if they do not feel safe.

“You can turn your flashers on and slow down a little,” Bynum said. “that will signal to the officer that you know you’re being stopped, then his anxiety will go down a little bit and then just pull over at the safest place.”

The goal is to make sure Waco is a safer place for everyone.

The Waco Police Department also points out, if you don’t agree with the reason for being pulled over, argue it in court, not on the side of the road.

Watch the video below:

English

Spanish

