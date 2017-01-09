What to expect in the 2017 state legislative session

AUSTIN - The 85th state legislative session begins when lawmakers from the House and Senate are sworn in with their families in Austin on Tuesday.

Republicans control both chambers, though Democrats made minor gains in the House this past November.

Current Legislative Composition

House: 99 Republicans, 50 Democrats and one Independent

Senate: 20 Republicans, 11 Democrats

What can Texans expect?

More than 1,300 bills have already been filed ahead of the first day. Lawmakers will be forced to make budget cuts, largely because they have roughly $10 billion less to work with than they did during the 2015 session when oil prices were higher. Insiders estimate it would take an extra four or five billion dollars just to maintain the services the state has now.

Education and healthcare spending are at the greatest risk of being trimmed because they make-up the largest chunk of the state's budget.

Major topics expected to be debated during the 2017 session include improving the state's child welfare system, re-thinking the school finance formula, reforming the property tax code, and making decisions about whether transgender Texans should be allowed to choose which public bathrooms they use.

