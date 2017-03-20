Where to avoid getting a traffic ticket in Waco

Photo from Waco PD

The Waco Police Department is warning people about increased traffic enforcement, so local drivers can avoid expensive tickets.

Using a state-funded traffic enforcement grant, police are currently cracking down on speeding and red light violations at nearly 30 locations throughout Waco.

The locations were selected after considering a combination of factors, including resident concerns, traffic study findings and above-average crash rates.

You can read the complete list of enforcement sites from Waco PD here:

© 2017 KCEN-TV