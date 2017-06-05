Where to find free summer meals for children in your community

Children eating school lunch. Photo: USDA / CC BY 2.0 (Photo: Custom)

Many locations throughout the nation are offering free meals for children and teens under 18 this summer.

Locations can be found using a mapping tool created by the United Sates Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service. According to the department's website, additional locations could be added throughout the summer.

More than 40 sites around central Texas will be participating.

Click here to find a location near you

