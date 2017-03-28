White House locked down over suspicious package

System.Object

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The White House was put on lockdown Tuesday morning as the Secret Service investigated a suspicious package, the U.S. Secret Service confirmed.

The agency established a security perimeter and pushed the press and members of the public back to a safe distance, the Secret Service said in a tweet. Roads were also closed in the surrounding area.

USSS is investigating suspicious package; security perimeter established & members of the public & media are being moved to safe a distance — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017

The security breach represents the second known incident at the White House this month. Back on March 10, an intruder spent 15 minutes on the White House grounds before being captured by authorities.

© 2017 KCEN-TV