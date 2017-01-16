Whitney man killed in major crash

Photos of scene of crash in Hill County - Photo: Texas DPS

HILL COUNTY - One man is dead and another was hospitalized after being involved in a major crash Monday morning in the 2700 block of Farm to Market Road 1304 east of Aquilla.

Officials said DPS responded to the accident involving a truck tractor semi-trailer and a small pick-up around 8:15 a.m.

A 2002 Ford Ranger traveling east drove into the path of a 2016 Volvo TTST traveling west on a curve.





Both drivers were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.

The pickup truck driver, 52-year-old Mickey Lynn Burney of Whitney died shortly after arriving to the hospital. The semi-truck driver, 29-year-old Dexter Thomas Deel of Euless remains in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Aquilla, Abbot, and Whitney Volunteer Fire Departments assisted with the accident. Hill County EMS also assisted.

