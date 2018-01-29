Williamson Co. sheriffs nab two in drug bust

Two men were arrested in a drug bust Monday morning at an Austin home, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.

Jeffery Stahursky and Daniel Stahusky were both arrested on drug-related offenses.

Around 7:00 a.m., the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit, Special Tactics and Response Team, Patrol Division, Crime Scene Unit, and the Hutto Police Department Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at the 9200 block of Bladen Springs Cove in Austin.

The search warrant was issued after an investigation of narcotics being sold from the home.

Law enforcement found the following items in the home:

3.2lbs of marijuana

11.9 grams of THC “Wax”

2.8 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms

22 vials of THC Oil (containing 21.83 grams of liquid THC Oil)

-$71,562.

Jeffery Stahursky was arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG2 4G-400G, and Delivery of Marijuana 1/4oz-5lbs. Daniel Stahursky was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 less than 1G.

“Let this serve as a reminder to all drug-related criminals that the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ridding drugs in our county,” Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said.

