Texas State student gets 40 years in wrong-way crash that killed 4

Wilson Molinares booking photo (Photo: Hays County Jail)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - A Texas State University student charged a wrong-way crash in Kyle last year that killed four people has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and has been sentenced to a combined 40 years.

Wilson Molinares, who was 22 at the time, will serve 20 years behind bars on three counts of manslaughter. Once that sentence is complete, he will serve 20 additional years on the fourth charge, court records show.

His attorney reached an agreement with prosecutors last month.

Authorities said Molinares was behind the wheel of a Honda on I-35 -- driving the wrong way -- when he slammed head-on into a Ford Windstar mini-van in the early morning hours of Feb. 19, 2016. The crash killed four people -- including a 16-month-old boy. Two girls, ages 6 and 3, survived. The family was traveling from Mexico to Canada at the time.

Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau said that although nothing will bring the victims back, he hopes that the sentence will be a reminder of the consequences of drunken driving.

