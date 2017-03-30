Wiretap recordings of Bandidos could delay Twin Peaks trials

WACO - Federal prosecutors have refused to give local prosecutors evidence linked to the Twin Peaks cases until a separate federal trial concludes -- something that could further delay the biker trials.

U.S. Attorney Richard L. Durbin, Jr. said he would not release federal court-authorized wiretap recordings of national officers from the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Club. The audio, which is under seal and protective order, was intercepted during the investigation for an unrelated federal case: United States v. John Portillo.

McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna requested the evidence during a March 20 phone call with Durbin, who said he would not disclose evidence or information until the federal trial was complete.

"As I explained, we and federal investigators have invested considerable time to obtain evidence through complex and expensive techniques to reach the highest levels of the Bandidos organization," Durbin wrote in a March 27 letter to Reyna. "Because of the significance of this prosecution, I have no choice expect to maintain control over litigation relating to that information and evidence until we have completed our prosecution."

Durbin's case is scheduled for trial in August, but the evidence may not be available to Reyna until late 2017 or early 2018.

To be clear, the McLennan County District Attorney's Office admitted it had no specific reason to believe the evidence gathered in the federal investigation was directly related to the 2015 shooting at Twin Peaks in Waco. But, the office has filed a notice in court requesting the federal evidence be disclosed anyway, so that any information that could possibly relate to the Twin Peaks cases is available to local prosecutors.

Due to a gag order in the Twin Peaks trial Christopher Jacob Carrizal, who is scheduled to be tried this year, Reyna was prohibited from commenting for this story.

