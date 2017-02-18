Woman Accused of Abducting Woman Who Shamed Muslims

EL PASO - An El Paso woman described by court documents as "Mexican-Muslim" was jailed after being accused of abducting another woman because her "lifestyle brought shame to the Muslim community."

Court records show the kidnapped woman reported 35-year-old Norma Juarez Taha grabbed her from her bed early Monday before taking her to a house in Mexico. The people in the house then took the woman to the border crossing, turning her over to U.S. officials.



Taha was arrested from her home the next day. She is charged with one count of kidnapping and can face up to life in prison if convicted. She is confined without bond to the El Paso County Jail until a Wednesday detention hearing before a federal magistrate.

She has no attorney listed on her jail records.

