KILLEEN - A woman and baby were found dead in their Killeen home Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Lavender Drive at around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival they found a woman and infant unresponsive.

The woman was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. Just a minute later the baby was pronounced dead.

Investigators say an autopsy has been ordered.

