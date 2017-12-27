Woman and child injured in Killeen shooting

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

KILLEEN, TX - A woman and young child are in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen early this morning.

According to Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez, police were called to the 2700 block of Roadrunner Drive just before 4 a.m in reference to a shooting victim. Upon the officers arrival, they found two victims, an adult female and a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to the McLanes Children Hospital in Temple and the female was transported to Metroplex hospital.

The condition for both is unknown at this time. This investigation is on going and information will be released as it becomes available.

© 2017 KCEN-TV