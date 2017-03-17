Woman arraigned for repeatedly stabbing victim in Harker Heights

A Killeen woman was arraigned by a Bell County Justice of the Peace Friday for stabbing another woman multiple times during a domestic dispute Wednesday morning in Harker Heights.

Latresa Renea Taylor, 33, who police originally misreported as being 26, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury. Taylor's bond was set at $50,000.

The 28-year-old victim, who lives in Temple, was taken by ambulance to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, where she was treated and released for non life-threatening injuries on Wednesday.

© 2017 KCEN-TV