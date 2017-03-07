Woman arrested for murder of two men at Harker Heights club

Olishea Lashawn Smith, 29 of Waco. Photo: Harker Heights Police Department (Photo: Gray, Brandon)

HARKER HEIGHTS - A Waco woman accused of shooting and killing two men at a Harker Heights club is in jail on a $1 million bond.

Bell county Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke issued a murder warrant Sunday on 29-year-old Olishea Lashawn Smith.

Officials said Smith surrendered herself to police at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Smith was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Cooke and transported to the Bell County Jail.

An investigation revealed five rounds were fired striking Dexter Lamont Prather and Damion Duane Hopkins. Hopkins and Prather were playing a dice game at “Club Empire” when an altercation between the two occurred. Smith allegedly fired the rounds from a handgun striking both men.

The investigation is ongoing with the possibly of additional charges being filed later based on the detailed review of the case by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

“Club Empire” is a BYOB (Bring Your Own Beverage) establishment and is not subject to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission as a licensed premise. The club has been open since July 2016.

Officials said police have only performed 25 area and business checks since the establishment’s been open. There have been six disturbance calls, none of which presented evidence of a criminal office. On four occasions, while performing business checks officers found evidence of consumption of alcohol after 2:15 a.m. However, only warnings and citations were issued in those cases.

The club has management links to the BYOB club in Temple where Marlin Police Chief Darrell Allen was shot and killed while working security in November 2015.

Harker Heights Police Chief Michael Gentry said his prayers go out to the families who are now without their loved ones.

"In the midst of very difficult circumstances we find ourselves at many times meeting very good and outstanding people and we can only wish them the best," he said.

