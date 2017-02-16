KCEN
Woman dies in multi-vehicle crash near Baylor University, NB I-35 lanes shut down

A Major Accident in Waco has shutdown Northbound I-35

Brandon Gray, KCEN 5:49 PM. CST February 16, 2017

WACO - A woman is dead after an crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday afternoon have on northbound I-35 near Baylor University.

At 3:30 this afternoon, officers were on scene of a different wreck on the southbound side of I-35 when they were alerted of a serious accident on the northbound side next to exit 335A involving a white sedan, a dark colored SUV, a white minivan and one semi truck.

Four other people, two males and two females also sustained injuries in the crash. However, they are listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

The victim was the back passenger in the white four door sedan.

No word yet on if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

The incident will be closed for at least two hours.

 

 

(© 2017 KCEN)


