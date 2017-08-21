Woman hit, killed in auto-ped crash in Waco

WACO - A woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run early Monday morning at Hood Street and Harlem Avenue.

Officers said they responded to the auto-pedestrian crash around 3:15 a.m.

The found the victim, 60-year-old, Cheryle Booker Small of Waco dead on the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waco PD at 254-750-7500. Callers do not have to reveal their identities.

© 2017 KCEN-TV