Woman hit, killed in auto-ped crash in Waco

Brandon Gray, KCEN 12:35 PM. CDT August 21, 2017

WACO - A woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run early Monday morning at Hood Street and Harlem Avenue.

Officers said they responded to the auto-pedestrian crash around 3:15 a.m.

The found the victim, 60-year-old, Cheryle Booker Small of Waco dead on the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waco PD at 254-750-7500. Callers do not have to reveal their identities. 

