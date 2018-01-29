Woman hospitalized after being struck by car in Waco

(Photo: MGN Online)

A Waco woman is in the hospital after being struck by a car Sunday evening while attempting to cross Valley Mills Drive in Waco.

According to Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton, officers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash around 7:00 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Valley Mills Drive.

An investigation found a 16-year-old juvenile was the driver of the Camaro. Police determined the Camaro was traveling North on Valley Mills Drive and struck the 42-year-old woman. She was attempting to cross Valley Mills Drive from west to East.

Officials said there is no crosswalk located where she was crossing.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest with significant injuries.

