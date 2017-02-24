Woman in critical condition after single vehicle crash

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

WACO - A woman is in critical condition at the hospital after being involved in a single vehicle crash around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning at S. Jack Kultgen and S. Valley Mills Drive.

Officials said a 2010 Cadillac SRX was traveling southbound on the access road at a high rate of speed and attempted to turn northbound onto Valley Mills Drive. The SUV failed to make the turn, went up the embankment to the flyover and struck a metal light pole, and coming to a rest on top of the guard rail, authorities said.

The driver was extracted by firefighters from the vehicle.

She suffered severe trauma and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest with life threatening injuries including a broken neck and back along with head and internal injuries.

The driver was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the incident.

(© 2017 KCEN)