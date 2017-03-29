Woman killed after jumping out of vehicle in Waco

System.Object

WACO - A woman in Waco jumped out of a moving vehicle Tuesday night and was then hit and killed by a pick-up truck.

Waco Police said Rachel Crain, 36, of Bellmead, was in the vehicle with other family members when for an unknown reason she got out and laid down near Highway 84 and Aviation Parkway.

The driver of the truck, who was going south of Aviation Pkwy. didn't see her and ran over her.

The truck driver stopped immediately. Crain's husband tried to save her but she died at the scene.

Police said the woman had likely been drinking. The incident is under investigation.

