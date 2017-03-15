Woman stabs another woman multiple times in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS - A domestic dispute between two women led to a stabbing around 10:16 Wednesday morning in Harker Heights.

Police arrested a 26-year-old woman who they said stabbed another woman multiple times. The victim, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. Officers said her injuries were not life-threatening.

The name of the arrested suspect was not released, as of late Wednesday afternoon. Police Sgt. Steve Miller said further information would be released at a later time.

