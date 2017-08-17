Woodway issues boil water advisory for all customers

System.Object

WOODWAY - City of Woodway public water users were under a boil water advisory Thursday for at least 24 hours.

The city issued the advisory after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found samples at two sites had low disinfection residuals.

The boil water advisory means all customers need to boil their water before drinking or washing with it. According to a press release from the city, children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria that could be in the water.

A spokesperson for the city said the TCEQ found the lower disinfection residuals during an audit they do every two to three years.

The city flushed the pipes to get the levels to acceptable amounts and sent samples away to be tested. They expected to cancel the boil water advisory within 24 hours once they had the results of the test.

