Oil platform worker crushed by falling equipment in Brazoria County

Air 11 over the scene of a fatal accident at an oil platform near Pearland.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas -- A worker was killed on an oil platform when a heavy piece of equipment fell.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday workers were using a pulley to lift a piece of equipment at the Denbury Resources OIl Field near Highway 35 and County Road 129 south of Pearland. The equipment, weighing between 2,500 and 3,500 pounds, free fell to the floor and struck and killed the worker.

The Pryor Packers Inc. employee has been identified as 43-year-old Antonio 'Tony' Perez of El Campo. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Air 11 was over the scene as the investigation into the incident continued shortly before noon. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

