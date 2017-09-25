You can see baby Razak now at Cameron Park Zoo

WACO - Cameron Park Zoo announced Monday baby orangutan Razak is now on exhibit with his mother Mei in their outdoor natural habitat.

Razak was born to Mei and KJ on January 12, 2017.

Due to Mei exhibiting some abnormal behaviors after birth, zoo officials made a decision to hand rear the infant in hopes she would be about to rear Razak on her own.

The baby orangutan was introduced to his aunt, Kutai, so that she could provide surrogate care for him. However, zoo staff also provide around the clock supplemental care for the baby.

Time was also made for Razak to share time with Mei and his dad KJ along with Mukah – another male orangutan.

Officials said the key was to give eight-month-old Razak quality socialization with orangutans during the time that we were providing his primary care. Both female orangutans have exhibited good maternal skills, zoo officials said.

The zoo said their goal is to have Razak with a female orangutan at all times in an effort to provide him with the best maternal care experiences possible.

