Young man displaced after Waco house fire

WACO - Waco Fire Department responded to a fire call early Friday morning in the 100 block of HW Fair Drive.

The Waco Battalion Chief, Chris Pechacek, said the young man who lived in the home alone woke up to the smoke alarm around 1:00 a.m. He was not injured but was displaced as the fire caused damage to water lines and PVC lines inside the home. The man is expected to stay with family in town.

Pechacek said the fire started in the back of the house and spread but no cause has been discovered.

There were 17 personnel and six fire engines that responded. The fire was under control within 12 minutes of arrival.

Fire investigation is ongoing.

