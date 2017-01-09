Young Waco star Holly Tucker announced first tour schedule

Local country singer Holly Tucker has announced her first tour since being on the hit NBC Show The Voice.

The Baylor grad will kick off her tour "Steel" this March.

Tucker said she has worked three years on the tour largely inspired by her home state Texas.

"Its songs are doing really well on the radio so to be able to bring these Texas-inspired songs and a few others I've been working on in more recent months to fans, live, is really what it's all about," Tucker said.

She plans to perform in Dallas with Texas Country and Nashville Recording Artist, Derek Anthony. She will also perform in several other cities around the state as well as Oklahoma and New Mexico.

The star's latest single 'Steel' continues to climb the Texas charts ranking at 59 prior to the Christmas holiday.

Tucker's tour follows an exciting 2016. She had the chance to work with great Texas singers like Tracy Byrd, Ray Johnston of the Ray Johnston Band, and Hudson Moore.

Though she recently signed a new contract with Extraco Banks, the young star says local sponsors have been key to the production and promotion of her new tour.