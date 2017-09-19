You're going to see flames in Waco next week. But, they're planned.

If you see flames on the bank of the Brazos River in Waco next week, there is no reason for concern.

Atmos Energy announced Tuesday that its crews and contractors will oversee a controlled natural gas flaring a little less than a quarter-mile south-southwest of SH 6 between Loop 340 and U.S. 77 Business. The controlled flarings are scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 25, 26 and 28.

Flarings occur when crews burn natural gas, while workers perform routine inspections on pipelines.

"These inspections are part of Atmos Energy’s commitment to be the safest and most reliable provider of natural gas to our customers," Atmos Public Affairs Manager Chace Murphy wrote in an email. "Residents and motorists in the area may notice a large, controlled flame and moderate noise during the duration of the flaring on those days."

Murphy said Waco municipal and emergency officials had already been notified of the flaring operation.

To learn more about Atmos' flaring operations, click here.

