TEMPLE - With just a little more than 48 hours left until 2018, Jackson Hewitt's Senior General Manager in Temple Karyn Campbell said it's important for people to think about how to maximize those tax deductions for this year before the ball drops.

"You have to look at it this way. You spent all this money at Christmas, you bought all these presents. You can actually start thinking about how much of a refund you're gonna get," she said.

Campbell is encouraging everyone to act now to save later -- donating to places like Goodwill, charities and churches.

"The more you contribute, of course, is going to make a bigger difference. But anything, if you're itemizing, any little bit is going to help," Campbell said.

Heart of Texas Goodwill Vice President of Operations Andrea Salinas said they usually see an uptick in donations this time of year.

"In order for someone to receive a tax deduction before the end of the year, they need to come in by Dec. 31 and make any donation of gently used, household items," Salinas said.

Heart of Texas Goodwill locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The company will be welcoming donations in Waco, Temple, Belton and Harker Heights.

"This is the best place to do it because what you're doing is you're helping people in our community and all the money that we make off the sale of those donated items goes right back into helping the citizens of our community," Salinas said.

Campbell also recommended people pay personal property taxes before Jan. 1.

"Everyone has a what's called a standard deduction. And if you're itemizing, claiming mortgage interest, real estate taxes, charitable contributions, it increases that amount," Campbell explained.

This means residents with less income will have to pay taxes on to the federal government.

"What we like to say in the tax industry is who wants to spend your money, do you want the government to spend your money or do you want to be able to spend your money," Campbell said.

The tax expert said there will be some changes next year with the new federal tax law coming into play in 2018, including an increase to the child tax credit and higher standard deductions.

