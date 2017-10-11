UPDATE: LSU fraternity pledge had .495 BAC at time of death; members to be arrested

BATON ROUGE -- The autopsy for the LSU freshman who died during an apparent fraternity hazing incident shows he was intoxicated far beyond the legal limit.

According to our partners at The Advocate, Maxwell Gruver had a blood alcohol level of .495 at his time of death. The coroner concluded that Gruver died of acute alcohol intoxication with aspiration and reports that the manner of his death “is an accident.”

Arrest warrants have been issued for ten members of LSU's Phi Delta Theta fraternity for hazing and negligent homicide charges in connection with the death of Maxwell Gruver, a freshman pledge.

According to LSU, all ten students will be booked with hazing and one of them, Matthew Alexander Naquin, will be booked with negligent homicide. At least four have turned themselves in so far.

According to the reports filed in court, "Bible Study" meant Phi Delta Theta pledges had to drink if they incorrectly answered questions about the fraternity during a gathering the night before 18-year-old Gruver died.



A witness told police that Gruver was "highly intoxicated" when members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity left him on a couch sometime after midnight on Sept. 14. Around 11 a.m. that morning, members found Gruver still on the couch with a weak pulse and couldn't tell if he was breathing. He died at a hospital later that day.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the following students:

Matthew Alexander Naquin DOB 2-5-1998 – Boerne, TX (charge of hazing and negligent homicide)

Sean Paul Gott DOB 8-6-1996 – Lafayette, LA (charge of hazing)

Ryan Isto 11-27-1998 – Canada (charge of hazing)

Patrick Forde DOB 2-11-1997 – Westwood, MA (charge of hazing)

Sean Pennison DOB 7-8-1996 – Mandeville, LA (charge of hazing)

Hudson Kirkpatrick DOB 5-15-1998 – Baton Rouge, LA (charge of hazing)

Elliott Eaton DOB 8-6-1997 – New Orleans, LA (charge of hazing)

Nicholas Tavlli DOB 11-7-1997 – Cypress, TX (charge of hazing)

Zachary Castillo DOB 8-20-1998 –Gretna, LA (charge of hazing)

Zachary Hall DOB 4-11-1996 – Charlotte, NC (charge of hazing)

