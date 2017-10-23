LSU roots for the Astros with ‘Geaux Streauxs' billboards in Houston

Alex Bregman and Will Harris are featured on “Geaux Streauxs” billboards in four locations in Houston, according to LSUSports.net. (Photo: LSU Baseball/Twitter)

HOUSTON – Louisiana State University is honoring two of its former baseball players who are playing for the Astros in the World Series.

Alex Bregman and Will Harris are featured on “Geaux Streauxs” billboards in four locations in Houston, according to LSUSports.net.

Bregman had an All-American career at LSU from 2013 through 2015. He is the Astros’ starting third baseman. Harris, a pitcher/infielder for the Tigers from 2003-06, is one of Houston’s top relief pitchers and a 2016 American League All-Star.

The billboards are on display here:

• Interstate 45 South & FM 519 – Clear Lake/Friendswood area

• Interstate 10 East & Garth – Baytown area

• Highway 225 East & Shaver – East Houston/Pasadena area

