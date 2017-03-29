'Multiple' deaths reported in church bus crash near Garner State Park

Chopper 5 captured video of the scene of the crash. (Photo: KENS)

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas - Multiple deaths have been reported, and the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office said a major crash caused Highway 83 north to close near Garner State Park Wednesday afternoon.

First Baptist Church of New Braunfels said on its website that one of its buses was involved in the crash. The bus was reportedly carrying senior citizens back from a retreat.

The church's statement reads, in part:

"We understand there have been some fatalities, but we do not yet know who. All activities for tonight are canceled. The Sanctuary will be open [Wednesday] evening for prayer and support. Please be in prayer for all involved."

Video over the crash site showed a crash between a white pickup truck and the church's bus.

Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety said "multiple fatalities" have been reported.

KENS 5's crew at the scene reported this was an annual spring retreat people from the church would take, and it was for people age 55 and older.

The sheriff's office said traffic was being re-routed through state Highway 127 in Concan and FM 1050 near the state park.

The highway was also expected to be closed for several hours.

