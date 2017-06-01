I-35 back open in Georgetown after 'major spill' from garbage truck

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - All lanes of Interstate 35 are back open Thursday after a "major spill" from a garbage truck shut down both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway in Georgetown.
According to Georgetown police, the garbage truck spilled at the 265 exit of I-35 near the interchange with Texas 130 Expressway shortly before 1 p.m.
Police said a tow truck, which was carrying the trash truck, was traveling northbound when the driver, somehow, crossed all lanes of traffic and crashed into a concrete divider. All traffic traveling southbound stopped as a result.
No one was injured.
Police said southbound IH-35 would remain closed for several hours while crews clean up the debris.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs