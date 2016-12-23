Man jailed in Colorado in Fort Worth slayings of wife, infant son

Shanna Vandewege and family (Facebook)

FORT WORTH -- A man whose wife and infant son were found slain last week inside the family’s north Fort Worth home has been jailed in Colorado, now accused in their deaths.

Craig Vandewege met briefly Monday with homicide investigators, the second such meeting since reporting Thursday night that he had discovered the bodies of his wife, Shanna Riddle Vandewege, and their infant son, Diederik, inside the family’s home in the 8500 block of Cactus Flower Drive.

“We got a report of a suspicious vehicle, no [license] plate etc. here in town at a 7-11 store,” said Chief Terry Wilson of Glenwood Springs.

The mother’s and baby’s necks had been cut and their deaths have been ruled a homicide.

Fort Worth homicide detectives obtained a capital murder warrant for Craig Alan Vandewege Thursday, just hours after the 35-year-old Fort Worth man was arrested in Glenwood Springs, Colo., for allegedly speeding and failing to show proof of insurance.

“We ended up removing him from the vehicle and ended up putting him under arrest for the charge of speeding and no proof of insurance,” said Chief Wilson.



“He was in the process of bonding out…when we were notified by the fort worth police department that a warrant for his arrest had been issued,” said Chief Wilson.

