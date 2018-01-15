Man joyriding on lake sinks his truck below ice

A man's truck has sunken below the ice on Muskegon Lake. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

NORTH MUSKEGON, MICH. - One man's truck is below ice on Muskegon Lake after he tried joyriding across it Monday, Jan. 15.

The man attempted to drive on Muskegon Lake from 2nd Street in North Muskegon to the Muskegon Conservation Club.

His truck didn't make it across -- it got stuck and ended up sinking below Muskegon Lake's unpredictable layer of ice. The man was able to exit the truck and get to shore on his own.

He then reported what happened to the North Muskegon Fire Department.

Authorities say the man was cold but not injured.

As for his truck, it will be there for a while. The driver will need to hire a salvage company to pull it from the ice and water.

According to authorities, he could face some tickets and the Department of Natural Resources has been notified.

Spot where truck broke thru Muskegon Lake ice this morning already frozen over. Driver cold, but not hurt.@wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/h81In5yxo6 — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) January 15, 2018

