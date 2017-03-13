Man tries to kidnap young girl from dressing room in College Station

COLLEGE STATION - Police were searching for a suspect Monday after an attempted kidnapping late Sunday afternoon at the Post Oak Mall in College Station.

Investigators said the alleged victim's mother told them she was at the Bealls department store, with her three daughters, around 4 p.m. Sunday. The mother was in one dressing room with her two youngest girls, while her 6-year-old daughter was in a separate dressing room, police explained. Suddenly, a man pulled back the curtain of the other dressing room, grabbed the 6-year-old by the hand and attempted to abduct her. When the girl yelled "stop," officers said the man let go and left.

The suspect, who was wearing a gray sweatshirt, had been lingering around the mall for a good portion of the day, police said. Earlier in the afternoon, he was spotted inside the J.C. Penny store, where officers said employees told them he was watching young girls.

Detectives believe the suspect may be driving a tan Ford Taurus, built sometime in the late 90s. Anyone who recognizes the man, or has information that could help police find him, should call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Brazos County Crime Stoppers by clicking here, and then hitting the "submit a web tip" button on the left side of the Crime Stoppers website.

© 2017 KCEN-TV